Protesters Denounce Racism and Police Violence at Pride Without Prejudice March

Calling attention to racism, members of Chicago's LGBTQ+ community and allies trekked throughout the Lake View neighborhood Saturday afternoon for the Pride Without Prejudice march.

As participants marched down Belmont Avenue, with flags and signs in hand, they celebrated, but also continued to protest, demanding justice, equality and liberation for all.

"Pride just isn’t about celebrating our lives but, fighting for our rights," said marcher Gericault De La Rose.

While the event was inclusive, it focused on highlighting members of the LGBTQ+ community who organizers said are often overlooked or left out.

"Normal Pride fests or the Pride parade does not make space for me, specifically a Brown Trans woman," De La Rose said.

Participants also outlined a list of demands, including reframing and refocusing what Pride stands for, defunding the police and demanding justice for the Trans individuals who've been murdered.

The march wasn't a party, but a campaign with a purpose and goal.

"Really being able to experience freedom and being able to love who you are and other people is what this whole movement is all about," said participant Aaron McManus.