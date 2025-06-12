Protesters gathered in downtown Chicago Thursday to call for the removal of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from Illinois.

Those protests, organized by the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, will also include a march through the streets of downtown and past Trump Tower, leading Chicago police to close numerous bridges and roadways to vehicular traffic.

The protests are aimed at demonstrating against stepped-up immigration enforcement actions by ICE and other federal agencies, which have roiled numerous communities and sparked clashes between police and activists in cities like Los Angeles.

In Chicago, protests took place Tuesday at Federal Plaza, with marchers taking their protest down the streets of the Loop and River North. Multiple arrests were reported during the largely peaceful event, according to Chicago police.

According to NBC Chicago’s Vi Nguyen, the protest will begin near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Ida B. Wells Drive. The protesters will then march northward across the Chicago River, west to Trump Tower, then back toward Grant Park on Thursday evening.

In preparations for the march, NBC Chicago producers observed Chicago police officers blocking bridges over the river at Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, Wabash and Clark. Pedestrians are still being allowed to cross the bridges, but vehicular traffic is being moved to other streets.

According to a statement from ICIRR, the protests will include “a series of solidarity statements in support of immigrant rights” before the march gets underway.

Protesters had negotiated with Chicago police over the route, according to Nguyen’s reporting.

We will update this story with details as they become available.