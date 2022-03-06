Protesters at Massive Chicago Rally Demand No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine

Ukrainian flags were hoisted and signs expressing support of Ukraine were on display Sunday as a march in protest of the Russian invasion made its way through downtown Chicago.

Participants held signs with saying such as, "NATO shield the sky," and "Putin virus," as a large group set off from Millennium Park and arrived at Daley Plaza where several speakers delivered passionate pleas, seeking help for Ukraine.

The rally was just one of many across the Chicago area Sunday to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine as Russian forces invade the country.

Rallygoers voiced support of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's push to impose a no-fly zone over the country, which NATO and some western countries warn could have dire consequences and escalate the conflict.

When asked about the possibility of a no-fly zone on NBC's Meet the Press Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "We're trying to end this war, not start a new one."

However, some demonstrators believe that measure and others are necessary.

“I see without air defense help from the rest of the world, Europe, United States is the leader in... world politics, we have to support," said Irina Dudar, who is a Ukrainian-American. "We cannot just leave it and watch it. That's public execution."