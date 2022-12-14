Prosecutors Paint Horrifying Picture of Execution-Style Killings in Belmont Cragin Shooting

Warning: The following story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Prosecutors laid out their case against a man suspected of fatally shooting three people outside of a Belmont Cragin bar over the weekend, painting the attack as an execution-style killing following a fight at a birthday party.

Samuel Parsons-Salas, 32, appeared before a judge in bond court on Wednesday in Cook County, where he faced three charges of first-degree murder, as well as one count of attempted murder and one of armed kidnapping.

He is accused of killing 50-year-old Ricky Vera, 26-year-old Mario Pozuelos and 24-year-old Mercedes Tavares, and critically injuring 25-year-old Mariah Vera outside of Vera Lounge in the 5500 block of West School Street.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

According to prosecuting documents, Parsons-Salas was at the party with his girlfriend, who was not identified by name in the proffer.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., there was a physical altercation inside of the bar, and during that altercation Mariah Vera was allegedly struck. A group of individuals then exited the bar after that altercation.

In an incident that was captured on nearby surveillance video, Ricky Vera was seen approaching the suspect in the middle of School Street, and authorities say he demanded to know who had struck his daughter Mariah.

As the suspect’s girlfriend stood between the two men, it’s alleged that Parsons-Salas pulled out a weapon and fired three shots, striking Ricky Vera in the head and chest.

The suspect’s girlfriend was then seen on video entering the driver’s side of the vehicle, and it was at that time the suspect turned around and fired six additional shots, striking Pozuelos multiple times in the head and throat.

The suspect is then seen on the video walking over to Mariah Vera, who was standing over her father. He then “casually” approached her and shot her in the head, according to charging documents.

He then walked over to Pozuelos, who was lying on the ground, and shot him in the head, police said.

As he approached the vehicle, the suspect apparently saw Tavares hiding behind a van. He walked up to her and shot her at close range, and then as she laid on the ground, he shot her again, according to police.

Finally, the suspect got into the vehicle, pointed the gun at his girlfriend, and ordered her to flee the scene. His girlfriend crashed the vehicle in an attempt to escape, but he told her to keep driving, threatening to shoot her if she did not comply.

Ricky Vera, Pozuelos and Tavares were all later pronounced dead at area hospitals. Mariah Vera remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

Over the course of the following day, the suspect told his girlfriend not to leave an apartment in the 5200 block of West Montrose, threatening to shoot her again, according to police. At approximately 2 p.m., police arrived at the location, and they took the suspect into custody as he attempted to flee.

Prosecutors have sought to hold Parsons-Salas without bond in the case.