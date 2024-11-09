Prosecutors lay out methodical steps alleged killer took in Navy Pier shootings

Cook County prosecutors laid out a timeline of how Tuesday’s fatal shooting at Navy Pier unfolded, alleging the suspect dumped the murder weapon in the lake and changed clothes after the killings.

First-degree murder charges were filed against 36-year-old Raylon East this week, and a judge ordered him detained at a hearing on Saturday.

Prosecutors allege that East had been fired by an employer at the Chicago attraction, and had returned days later, killing two former colleagues and then fleeing the scene.

According to a proffer released on Saturday, prosecutors say East left his home just after noon on the day of the shooting, taking a CTA bus into downtown Chicago.

The suspect then walked into Navy Pier and toward his former place of employment within the attraction. Prosecutors say he had been fired from the job on Oct. 29, just days before the shootings took place. According to the proffer, he had been fired after a series of “multiple acts of aggressive verbal and physical behavior” toward other employees.

Surveillance video allegedly showed East entering a loading dock, wearing a white chef’s coat and black pants issued by Levy Restaurants. He was also wearing a blue surgical mask, a black head covering and blue gym shoes, according to prosecutors.

When he entered the loading dock area, two employees were sitting at desks within the purchasing department of the business. The suspect allegedly fired one shot at each employee, striking both victims in the head. He then walked out of the facility.

Prosecutors say another employee discovered his coworkers approximately 12 minutes after the shooting, and immediately called 911. Both were taken to area hospitals, with both victims pronounced dead a short time later.

Two spent casings from a 9mm handgun were found at the scene, according to police.

As the suspect fled the scene, it appeared on video that he tucked a gun underneath his chef’s jacket, police said. The suspect then threw that jacket into a garbage can, revealing a hooded sweatshirt. He also took off his black chef’s pants, revealing a pair of white pants, and discarded the pants as well.

The suspect is alleged to have thrown the murder weapon into Lake Michigan, where it was found by CPD divers on Thursday. The shell casings appear to match the weapon recovered from the water, according to prosecutors.

Following the shooting, the suspect was seen on CTA surveillance video taking a bus to 71st Street and Exchange, where he removed the hoodie and his head covering. He then went into a nearby store, purchasing a new blue head covering and a pair of sandals, which he then put on. The sneakers he was seen wearing in the video were found in a nearby trash can.

Police had released photos of the suspect on Thursday, and it was on that day prosecutors say he had turned himself in at a police station. He apparently identified himself in multiple surveillance images, and was read his Miranda rights.

The suspect has been ordered detained until his next court hearing on Tuesday.