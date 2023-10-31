Prosecutors: Chicago mass shooting suspect ‘fired indiscriminately' into crowd at comedy show

Prosecutors are laying out their case against a man accused of shooting 15 people at a comedy show in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood over the weekend.

According to a proffer released by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, the suspect, identified as 48-year-old William Groves, is being charged with 15 counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting, which occurred Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:04 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of North Pulaski, the suspect allegedly opened fire in the front vestibule of a building. At least 15 people were hurt by gunfire, with multiple victims suffering serious injuries.

The proffer reports that Groves has at least six felony convictions on his record, including a 2008 conviction for aggravated battery with a firearm.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Prosecutors say that two comedians had helped to organize a party and event in the space, and that the defendant in the case was among those who had purchased tickets and attended.

During the event, the suspect allegedly became intoxicated and ran into multiple people, leading security to order him to leave. He attempted to return a short time later, and after being denied entry allegedly got into a physical altercation with another individual outside. He then left again, according to eyewitnesses.

After that altercation, house lights were turned on and patrons were told that the event was over. As they prepared to leave, multiple witnesses saw the suspect return to the vestibule, this time holding a semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect then opened fire, “firing indiscriminately” into the building, according to the proffer.

One of the comedians was among the victims, as he was shot in the elbow, according to prosecutors. Another victim was shot in the shoulder, and the bullet traveled into his skull, where it remains lodged, authorities said.

Another victim was shot five times, with a bullet shattering her hip bone. Finally, a victim was shot in the buttocks while shielding his girlfriend from gunfire, according to prosecutors.

All victims are expected to survive, as most have already been released from local hospitals.

Police were able to apprehend the shooter near the scene, with security guards at the event pointing out the suspect to responding officers.

A total of 17 shell casings were recovered at the scene, and authorities say the suspect had a .357 Sig Sauer semi-automatic handgun on his person when he was arrested.