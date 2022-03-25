Proposed LSD Changes Include Tolls, Bus-Only Lanes and Shoreline Shifts

The final proposals under consideration for a major overhaul of northern DuSable Lake Shore Drive include things like bus-only lanes, potential tolls and alterations to the city's shoreline as officials look to make long-discussed improvements to the iconic roadway.

Under a project nearly a decade in the making, the options currently up for public debate include five proposals with varying degrees of changes.

Called "alternatives," the elaborate proposals feature ideas like one or two special lanes for both buses and toll-paying drivers or the addition of new lanes for buses only. Shoreline protection plans that could create up to 86 acres of new land will be included in each option, organizers said.

The plans include:

The Essential: Gives transit priority and includes things like bus signals and modernization such as bus-only lanes on frontage road.

The Addition: Would add new lanes for buses in the middle of the roadway with dedicated ramps for them to enter.

The Exchange: Would convert one lane on the current roadway into a bus-only lane.

The Flex: Would convert one lane on the roadway into a lane specifically for buses and toll-paying vehicles

The Double Flex: Would convert two lanes into dedicated lanes for buses and tolled drivers

The goal of the project, according to organizers, is to improve mobility, safety, infrastructure deficiencies and access to various parts of the city.

Now, the city is seeking feedback from residents on what they would like to see.

"Changes are coming to North DuSable Lake Shore Drive," a survey to residents reads. "The roadway will be redesigned, new pedestrian and bicycle access points will be created and transit access will be improved to better connect neighborhoods and the city of Chicago to the lakefront and a minimum of 80 new acres of new open space will be created, providing opportunities for new and improved amenities and public spaces."

Residents who want to void their opinions on the matter can take the survey here or find out more about the proposals here.