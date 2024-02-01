Proposed CPS calendar shows classes starting a week later in 2024 due to Democratic National Convention

Chicago Public Schools released its proposed academic calendars for the following two school years, with next year's schedule featuring a notable change to accommodate the city's hosting of the Democratic National Convention.

The 2024-25 calendar shows school starting on Monday, Aug. 26, continuing the practice of school starting before Labor Day while delaying the start date from this year due to the DNC.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez acknowledged the 2024-25 calendar switch was due to the DNC's presence in Chicago from Aug. 19-22 that is expected to bring upwards of 75,000 visitors to the city.

Martinez said the shift allows students more time to participate in summer camps, jobs and other recreational opportunities, with the start date also designed to allow students ample time to prepare for Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate tests.

Surveys have been issued to both staff and faculty as well as students grades six through 12, with the results of the survey factoring into the final calendars used by the district.

The 24-25 CPS school year will include 176 full student attendance days in the calendar's current iteration, with the school year running from Aug. 26 to June 12, 2025 under the proposed calendar.

Students would have a two-week winter vacation and one-week spring break, with two parent-teacher conferences and no instruction on local or national Election Days.

Additionally, students would not be in school during the week of Thanksgiving.

Due to the later start of the school year in 2024, the first semester would not end until Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. The first semester is slated to end prior to winter break in the district's 2025-26 proposed calendar.

The drafted 25-26 calendar has a scheduled start date Aug. 18, 2025 and an end date of June 4, 2026.

A statement from CPS said the 25-26 calendar was constructed following the same structures of the proposed calendar for 24-25 while ensuring that first semester would end prior to winter break.

Surveys offered to students will close on Feb. 2 at 5 p.m., while the survey for parents, staff and the community will close on Feb. 7 at 5 p.m.

The district did not indicate when final calendars would be released.