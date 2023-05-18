Proposed Bears Stadium Bills Remain on Sidelines

Proposed Bears stadium bills remain sidelined originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Proposed legislation to help facilitate the Chicago Bears’ construction of a new stadium and entertainment district at the site of the former Arlington International Racecourse will remain on the sidelines as the General Assembly’s session comes to an end.

Lawmakers say that the proposals, which included a ticket surcharge and a freeze on property tax assessments on the stadium site, will continue to be the subject of negotiations, and that they are committed to building consensus around the massive project in Arlington Heights.

“It would allow us time over the summer to create consensus with our members, the Chicago Bears, local officials and labor leaders,” State Rep. Martin Moylan, who was one of the sponsors of the legislation, said. “We owe it to ourselves to get this right.”

The team issued a brief statement this week, saying that they agreed with the decision and that they will continue to negotiate with lawmakers at the state level.

House Bill 0610 would allow for a $3 tax to be levied on each ticket sold to events at the new stadium.

Those funds would help to retire bonds used to renovate Soldier Field in 2002, and portions of the proceeds would also go to communities around the new stadium for infrastructure costs, according to officials.

The bill also contained provisions that would freeze property tax assessments on the site, marking it as a “megaproject property.” The legislation would prevent the property from being reassessed at a higher property value during an established incentive phase, and would be applicable to other so-called “megaproject” sites.

The executive committee in the House debated the bill Wednesday, but there’s been no word on any further debates in coming weeks when the chamber reconvenes.

The subject of property taxes has been a controversial one, as the team has been seeking to lower the assessed value of the site as they work to begin demolition. Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi’s office assessed the property’s value at $197 million, just under the amount the Bears paid for the site.

That valuation would amount to a $16.2 million tax bill per year on the property, with the Bears balking at the cost. They are currently in negotiations with area school districts and the assessor’s office seeking a lower tax bill.

Suburbs are also concerned that the proposed stadium would cause traffic headaches and strains on existing infrastructure, and argue that the team has not fully fleshed plans to address those worries.

