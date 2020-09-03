Prominent Chicago Restaurant Group Announces Mass Layoffs During Coronavirus Pandemic

One of Chicago's most recognized restaurant groups has announced plans for mass layoffs as the restaurant industry continues to be hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and questions rise over how many will survive as temperatures cool.

Boka Restaurant Group filed a notice with the state showing its intent to let go of 516 workers at several of its 23 highly-acclaimed eateries.

The layoffs include employees at chef Stephanie Izard's famed Girl & the Goat, Little Goat, Duck Duck Goat and Cabra restaurants, as well as Momotaro, Swift & Sons, GT Prime Steakhouse and more.

Boka Restaurant Group did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's requests for comment on the planned layoffs.

According to the notice, which is required for companies with 75 or more full-time workers under the Illinois Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, more than a dozen of Boka's 23 restaurants will be affected. The layoffs are set to take effect beginning Sept. 20, according to the notice, which cites COVID-19 as the reason.

Restaurants across the city have been adjusting to delivery, take-out and outdoor dining as the coronavirus pandemic forced a citywide shutdown of indoor dining and has now left many at limited capacity inside.

In the West Loop, where many of Boka's restaurants are located, streets have been shut down to make room for more outdoor dining.

Still, restaurants across the city have been operating on different levels as they look to survive and brace for what will happen as colder weather looms. Others have been forced to close their doors for good.

Last month, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot launched a winter design challenge in an attempt to "reimagine the winter outdoor dining experience."

"Our restaurants and bars are the heart and soul of the city, and we must do everything possible to keep them operational during the harsh winter months,” Sam Toia, president and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association, said. “We need out-of-the-box thinking to address the hardship facing our industry."