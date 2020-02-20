Prom, Wedding Dress Production Impacted by Coronavirus

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China may have an impact on your upcoming prom or wedding day, according to experts.

China manufacturers many of the bridal gowns and prom dresses sold in the United States. Production of the dresses has come to a standstill, due to the concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

“There’s no one there taking the orders, let alone making the dresses,” said David Gaffke, owner of Complete Bridal in East Dundee.

Gaffke urges future brides and prom-goers to buy immediately and said brick and mortar stores can provide help to customers in a pinch.

“You don’t necessarily pay for just the dress. You pay for the service behind the dress,” Gaffke said.

Kathy Pierga of Kaisa’s Bridal and Special Occasion Boutique in Chicago told NBC 5 she is most concerned about customers who ordered dresses off the internet.

“If you bought online, that’s a whole different ballpark,” Pierga said. “It’s factory direct. It’s not coming in, possibly. You don’t have answers and they may not want to give you answers because they, themselves, don’t know.

However, customers still have options.

“We all have clearance racks and we’re all happy to sell our inventory off the rack. You’re helping us. We’re helping you. Everyone’s happy,” Pierga said. “The problem is the situation is if you’re not willing to buy off the rack, so you have to be open-minded.”