Projecting the White Sox' Opening Day Lineup, Batting Order

Projecting the White Sox' lineup, batting order originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As the White Sox near two weeks from Opening Day, we look once again at how Pedro Grifol might roll out the troops on March 30, when the White Sox take on the Houston Astros.

Of the players competing in the WBC – Tim Anderson, Lance Lynn, Yoán Moncada, Luis Robert, etc – they look strong. Back in Arizona, the cohort continues to prepare for the upcoming season. The White Sox are currently 8-6 in the Cactus League.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

As of this writing, here's how it seems the White Sox could post the batting order, with defensive positions listed:

Tim Anderson – Shortstop

Anderson has posted a phenomenal three games in the WBC so far. He's slashing .571/.625/1.000 after two games from the plate with four hits on seven plate appearances, including a triple and a double.

What's even more exciting, Team USA manager Mark DeRosa has praised Anderson for his voice and energy in the clubhouse. Mike Trout called him 'a star' after USA's rout against Canada. Anderson is back healthy and in ideal form and shape.

He'll resume his regular post at the first spot in the order. He'll also retake his post at shortstop.

“He kind of wanted to let some people know how good he was in that dugout, in that clubhouse, the coaching staff, down the line. He has really caught the eyes of a lot of people on this team," DeRosa told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

MORE: Tim Anderson's making himself known for Team USA at WBC

Luis Robert – Center Field

Robert has played four games in the WBC for Cuba, who have made the WBC semifinals, with Yoán Moncada. In those four games, Robert has seen 19 at-bats and produced a slash line of .263/.263/.316. He's stuck out seven times, which is more times than he's seen a hit (five).

Hopefully, he's knocking off the rust while getting used to hitting again after he finished last season with a wrist injury. He sprained his wrist in September sliding into second base. Later, he was hit by a pitch in the wrist. By his season's end, he was swinging with practically one hand.

If he can stay healthy, he'll be arguably one of the best two-way players for the White Sox. There's good arguments to place him lower in the batting order, but I'll stick with putting him in the second position for his versatility and speed for now.

Andrew Benintendi – Left Field

During spring training, Grifol has placed Benintendi third in the batting order. Most speculated he might bat directly after Anderson in the second spot, but Grifol would prefer Benintendi in a more power-allotted position.

Although, contrary to that last piece, Benintendi told MLB.com he won't change his approach based on where he bats.

“Nothing changes,” Benintendi told MLB.com. “Just try to be a hitter. I’m trying to hit the ball hard and if it leaves the yard, then fine. If not, hopefully, it finds the grass or somewhere where someone is not playing. After you hit it, there’s not much you can do. Hopefully, you square it up and it’s all you can control.”

Eloy Jiménez – Designated Hitter

Jiménez has battled strongly for the right field position. And Grifol mentioned he would like him to be prepared to assume that role when necessary. But with what Colas has shown in spring training, it's likely Jiménez will take on a more passive role that focuses on his health and bat.

When healthy, he's arguably the White Sox' best hitter, and certainly of that from a power standpoint.

Unfortunately, the highest number of games he's played in four seasons in MLB is 122 – his rookie year. If he can remain healthy, assumedly by decreasing his defensive responsibilities, he'll become a much more effective piece of this team.

Yoán Moncada – Third Base

Moncada has been putting on a show with Cuba in the WBC.

In 17 plate appearances, he's slashing .353/.421/.647 from the plate. Against Chinese Taipei, Moncada recorded three hits (one home run, one double), two runs, and an RBI.

His bat seems to be in full force and he will rightfully assume a spot in the middle of the lineup, reinforcing the Sox' powerful and talented batting order when healthy.

Andrew Vaughn – First Base

Vaughn is entering a pivotal third season with the White Sox, as he looks to succeed the likes of Jose Abreu at first base.

This season will be Vaughn's first without having to hold a post in the outfield. Some expect his decrease in energy from a defensive standpoint as a major success for his outlook in the batter's box. Lucas Giolito picked Vaughn as his pick to have a "comeback season."

Expect the youngster to have a heckuva year from the plate, while we evaluate his first full season in his natural environment at first base.

Yasmani Grandal – Catcher

Last season, approaching Grandal in the batting order didn't mean much for opposing teams. He slashed .202/.301/.269 from the plate because, what we now know, of a decision to push off surgery on his back to continue playing during the season.

His power was absent last season due to injury. But this offseason, his workout regiment is strict and his output in spring training is adjusting back to normal.

He's slashing .348/.385/.609 from the plate in spring training. He has three doubles and one home run from the eight hits he's recorded from the batter's box. And while these stats can be misleading in spring training, his health is an important takeaway from those stats.

Oscar Colas – Right Field

Colas has been living up to expectations, and then some, during spring training. He's been showing off his power and versatility from the plate, the former by recently predicting a pinch-hit home run against the San Diego Padres.

MORE: How Oscar Colas predicted his first Cactus League home run

In 15 games, he’s batting .364/.382/.576. He has only one strikeout in 34 plate appearances. Colas passes the eye test in right field, too. Expect to hear more about his everyday status as the White Sox near the start of the regular season.

Elvis Andrus, who has a locker close to Colas, calls him "the complete package."

Elvis Andrus - Second Base

Speaking of the devil, he's back. The White Sox returned Andrus on a one-year deal amid lingering question marks surrounding the team's everyday second baseman.

Andrus provided excellent output on the field last season after the team signed him during the season. He also provides great leadership in the clubhouse, as explained in the aforementioned from Oscar Colas.

Andrus represents a reliable ninth batter in a dangerous lineup. He has a knack for poking the ball into play at a respectable rate near the bottom of the order, evident in his .271 batting average with the Sox last season.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.