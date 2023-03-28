Chicago City Council's Progressive Reform Caucus Rebukes Ald. Sophia King For Vallas Endorsement

Former mayoral candidate and 4th Ward Ald. Sophia King endorsed former CPS CEO Paul Vallas for mayor on Tuesday, a public show of support that did not go over well with some of King's colleagues.

In response to King's endorsement, the Chicago City Council's Progressive Reform Caucus issued a statement rebuking King for her support of Vallas.

King, who is an outgoing member of the chamber, is currently the Chair of the Progressive Reform Caucus, a group which currently consists of 18 City Council members.

Though King's endorsement has attracted criticism from fellow Progressive Reform Caucus members, three other members of the caucus, including fellow former mayoral candidate Roderick Sawyer, have endorsed Vallas.

The following statement was signed by nine members of the Progressive Reform Caucus, all of whom have endorsed Brandon Johnson in the mayoral runoff election.

"There’s nothing progressive about mayoral candidate Paul Vallas. His track record is one of harming communities, particularly the most vulnerable. As CEO of the Chicago Public Schools, Vallas canceled an LGBTQ inclusivity training and cut deals with Wall Street that shifted $1 billion from schools to financial firms and investors. Now Paul Vallas is proudly endorsed by MAGA Republican and Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara. Vallas’ campaign is bankrolled by the same wealthy Republicans who backed Donald Trump. MAGA Republicans are backing Paul Vallas because Paul Vallas is on the record sharing and espousing their far-right positions."

"The Chicago Progressive Reform Caucus was formed in 2013 as a coalition of alderpersons that stood against machine politics and championed progressive policies rooted in the needs of everyday Chicagoans. As the majority of re-elected Progressive Caucus members, we have endorsed Brandon Johnson for mayor because we know Brandon will prioritize working families and invest in Chicago neighborhoods, jobs, and schools. Brandon is the candidate who stands for the progressive policies and values that will improve the lives of all Chicagoans."

The following City Council members authored the above statement:

Ald. Daniel LaSpata (1)

Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20)

Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22)

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25)

Ald. Rossana Rodriguez (33)

Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35)

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40)

Ald. Matt Martin (47)

Ald. Maria Hadden (49)

King's endorsement of Vallas marks another coveted endorsement for the former head of CPS, as he received the backing of Senate Majority Whip and longtime Illinois Senator Dick Durbin earlier this week.