Progress Made But Lights Still Out at Willis Tower

Authorities said Wednesday they are are getting closer to restoring power to Willis Tower after flooding in the building’s basement knocked out the lights at the iconic Chicago skyscraper.

Crews have removed water from the loading docks and lower level 2 of the building and are now pumping the remaining water from the third lower level, according to a statement from EQ Office, which operates the building.

“Once this level is cleared for access, we will work to finalize our assessment of any impact and begin restoring power to the building’s safety and mechanical functions.”

Equipment in the previously flooded electrical vault is being inspected and crews are working on a plan to re-energize the building, a spokesperson for ComEd said in a statement.

Tuesday night, Chicagoans took to social media to comment on the ominous presence of the darkened building over the city’s skyline.

Several TV stations who use the tower’s antennas for broadcasting were experiencing issues, WCIU said on Twitter.