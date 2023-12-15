Professional Santa Claus thanks suburban doctor, hospital staff who saved his life

Jingling and mingling, it’s Richard Gottschlich’s job to spread holiday cheer.

However the professional Santa Claus from suburban Park Ridge wasn’t sure he would be able to this year, after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke in October.

“He never got headaches before that or anything and all of a sudden, he's like, you know, I feel like I blew a gasket,” said Paula Biggio, Gottschlich’s wife, who also works by his side as a professional Mrs. Claus.

Gottschlich headed to Advocate Lutheran General’s Emergency Department, and Dr. Marion Oliver, an interventional neurologist, was called in.

“It was very evident that he had a brain bleed, and brain bleeds are something that we specialize in. So they called us, and we ordered additional imaging,” Oliver said.

It was determined that Gottschlich needed a procedure that involved threading a catheter from his groin to his brain, to stop the bleeding.

“We did not have to do an open brain surgery. It's a minimally-invasive brain surgery,” Oliver said.

The minimally-invasive procedure was a huge relief for Biggio.

“It was really a lifesaver because we were worried, you know, he has beautiful hair and a beautiful beard. And we want it to be that way for December,” Biggio said.

It wasn’t until Gottschlich woke up from the procedure that doctors found out what he does for a living.

“I said, ‘Wow, reaally?’ And then he of course he showed me all have his accolades, where he does all the Santa appearances and all the cool things he does for the community,” Oliver said. “It’s fantastic. I mean, I didn't wake up that day thinking I was going to help Santa Claus.”

Dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Gottschlich and his wife returned to Advocate Lutheran General on Friday, to say thank you and spread cheer at the hospital that saved his life.

Gottschlich spent less than a week in the hospital. Fully recovered, he’s been able to honor all of his holiday commitments, which start before Thanksgiving and continue through Christmas Day.

“Being Santa, there's a lot of joy in delivering happiness to the children and to the families,” Gottschlich said.