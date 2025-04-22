HHS Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced plans to phase out specific types of petroleum-based synthetic food dyes this week.

Kennedy’s plan would impact numerous products of all different types, with foods, drinks, medications and many others potentially being forced to change their formulations.

“For too long, some food producers have been feeding Americans petroleum-based chemicals without their knowledge or consent,” Kennedy said in a statement. “These poisonous compounds offer no nutritional benefit and pose real, measurable dangers to our children’s health and development. That era is coming to an end. We’re restoring gold-standard science, applying common sense, and beginning to earn back the public’s trust. And we’re doing it by working with industry to get these toxic dyes out of the foods our families eat every day.”

A Dec. 2023 press release from the Food and Drug Administration says that food dyes are “safe when they are used in accordance with FDA regulations.”

Other studies have questioned the health impacts of the dyes, but there isn't a full scientific consensus, according to a paper released by the National Institute of Health.

As the HHS embarks on the process of seeking the phasing out, or complete elimination, of the dyes, here are some of the products that could be impacted.

NOTE: This is not a complete list of products.

There are two dyes that the administration will “initiate a process to revoke authorization” for:

Citrus Red No. 2

-Used in the coloring of the skin of oranges, according to the NIH.

Orange B

-Only authorized to be used in the skin casing of hot dogs and other types of sausage, according to the FDA.

The administration will “work with industries to eliminate” these six dyes:

FD&C Blue No. 1:

-Colgate “Total Advanced Pro-Shield” mouthwash

-Cool Ranch Doritos

-Lucky Charms cereal

-Nyquil Severe Cold and Flu

-Wild Berry Pop-Tarts

-Tropical Punch Kool-Aid

-Tylenol Cold & Sinus Nighttime

-Froot Loops cereal

FD&C Blue No. 2:

-Select types of medication, according to Drugs.com.

-Wild Berry Pop-Tarts

FD&C Green No. 3:

-Certain types of Irish Spring body wash

-Advil Liqui-Gels

FD&C Yellow No. 5:

-Mountain Dew

-Cool Ranch Doritos

-Lucky Charms cereal

-Lemon-Lime Gatorade

-Cap’n Crunch cereal

-Wild Berry Pop-Tarts

-Nacho Cheese Doritos

-Froot Loops cereal

FD&C Yellow No. 6:

-Lucky Charms cereal

-Orange Gatorade

-Cap’n Crunch cereal

-Motrin IB pain reliever

-Wild Berry Pop-Tarts

-Nacho Cheese Doritos

-Froot Loops cereal

FD&C Red No. 40:

-Cool Ranch Doritos

-Lucky Charms cereal

-Dr. Pepper Cherry

-Nyquil Severe Cold and Flu

-Motrin IB pain reliever

-Wild Berry Pop-Tarts

-Nacho Cheese Doritos

-Froot Loops cereal