Producer of 'The Last Dance' capturing film of LeBron James originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Andy Thompson, the mind behind Michael Jordan's ultra-popular documentary "The Last Dance," has been collecting film of LeBron James for the possibility of a future documentary, according to John Ireland, an ESPN radio host.

"I hope I’m not talking out of school here, Andy Thompson, the guy who shot The Last Dance, Mychal Thompson’s younger brother, who has worked for the NBA for 30 years, has spent a ton of time with us this year. So if LeBron ever wanted to go down this road, I think Andy is stockpiling that just so he has it and has the opportunity to tell the story," Ireland said on the Awful Announcing Podcast.

Jordan and ESPN moved up the release date of "The Last Dance" intelligently during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when no other sports were on television. The documentary released episodes coupled week-by-week before unveiling the entirety of the 10-episode documentary. The whole documentary is available on Netflix.

The documentary did so well, in fact, there is a movie being filmed about Dennis Rodman's infamous trip during one season to Las Vegas. He told the story of his wild, adventurous vacation during "The Last Dance."

Thompson, according to Ireland, also directed a camera crew to follow Kobe Bryant for the final two seasons of his career. Whether or not the footage will be used is unknown, but it's there for potential usage.

“If we [Lakers] go on a magical run to the title, Andy, who was the driving force behind The Last Dance, most of the stuff you saw in those 10 episodes was shot by Andy Thompson," Ireland said. "And Andy’s a smart guy, he’s already working on, potentially, a story about the end of LeBron’s run like he had one for the end of Jordan’s run.”

