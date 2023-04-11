Process of Picking New Chicago Police Superintendent Begins With Town Hall

The process of picking Chicago’s next police superintendent took an important step forward on Tuesday night with the first of at least four town halls, designed to give the city’s residents a chance to voice their opinions on the department’s leadership.

In the past, the city’s police board would handle candidate selection for the role, but with the newly-formed Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability at the helm, the public’s voice will play a greater role, according to officials.

Residents at the forum were asked to weigh in on the qualifications and qualities they would like in a new superintendent as the city searches for a replacement for David Brown, who stepped down last month.

Princess Shaw, who brought her two small children to the event, says the person needs to be an effective leader, and would prefer the new superintendent to be promoted from within CPD.

“We want someone that can mend or bridge the gap between community and the police department,” she said. “They know the police department, and they know the community.”

Juanita Little was another resident who echoed similar sentiments.

“We need strong leadership,” she said.

Anthony Driver, the president of the commission, said that the newly-designed process brings public input into the equation much sooner than the old model.

“Typically, the way the process works is community is brought in after there’s already three selections,” he said. “We want to hear from them on the first part of the process.”

The group will have until mid-July to find and recommend three candidates to mayor-elect Brandon Johnson. He will have the final say, and will choose a candidate to go before the Chicago City Council for confirmation.

He has said that he would prefer to promote from within the department.

Remel Terry, also representing the commission, says that the mayor will have 30 days to choose from the three candidates chosen, or to ask for a new slate.

At least three more town halls, including one April 19 at Chicago’s St. Sabina Church, will be held. Similar meetings will also be held with police officers and other stakeholders in the process in the coming weeks.