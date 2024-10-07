Pro-Palestinian protesters block Ohio Feeder Ramp off Kennedy Expressway in Chicago

Delays and backups were reported Monday as pro-Palestinian protesters blocked a major ramp off the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago during the morning rush hour.

The blockage, which began just before 8 a.m. on the eastbound Ohio Feeder Ramp, lasted for several minutes before police cleared the roadway and began a traffic management program.

"Protest activity causing traffic disruption on Eastbound Ohio Feeder Ramp. Consider alternate routes," Chicago officials wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The group appeared to hold a sign calling for Illinois to divest from Israel.

The protests come on the first anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, which killed 1,200 Israelis and triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

Delays were reported after the protesters were cleared from the roadway and police remained in the area and could be seen directing traffic, footage from the scene showed.