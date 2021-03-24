Pritzker to Give COVID Update, Receive First Dose of Vaccine

Note: The update can be watched live in the video player above beginning at around 11:30 a.m.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will give an update on the state's COVID-19 response and receive his first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday.

Pritzker is slated to give the update and get the vaccine during the same event at 11:30 a.m. at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, according to his public schedule. The event can be watched live in the video player above.

Pritzker is receiving the first dose of the vaccine days after more essential workers - including government employees - became eligible in Illinois on Monday.

Pritzker announced last Thursday that all Illinois residents over the age of 16 will be eligible to get vaccinated beginning on April 12. The following day, he announced Friday that Illinois would expand eligibility starting Monday to higher education staff, government workers, and media. Then, beginning March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be eligible for the vaccine, according to the latest guidelines.

This new schedule does not apply in Chicago, which receives its supply of vaccine from the federal government allocated separately from the state. As such, the city operates on its own framework and timetable.

Illinois entered what's called Phase 1B Plus of its vaccine rollout plan late last month, expanding eligibility to individuals with certain high-risk medical conditions and comorbidities. That's in addition to the already-eligible health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents who qualified in Phase 1A, plus the frontline essential workers as well as residents age 65 and older who became eligible in the earlier iteration of Phase 1B.

Here's a look at the schedule of vaccine eligibility in Illinois:

Date Eligible Groups December 15, 2020 Healthcare workers and long-term care facility staff and residents January 25, 2021 Frontline essential workers (including first responders, K-12 teachers and other public-facing industries) and residents age 65 and up February 25, 2021 Residents with high-risk conditions or disabilities, age 16 and up March 22, 2021 Higher education staff, government workers, and media March 29, 2021 Restaurant staff, construction trade workers, and religious leaders April 12, 2021 Any resident age 16 and up

