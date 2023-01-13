JB Pritzker

Pritzker to Attend World Economic Forum in Switzerland Next Week

Pritzker's attendance will likely lead to more speculation about whether he's trying to raise his profile as he, perhaps, considers a bid for the presidency - if President Joe Biden chooses not to run for reelection.

By Mary Ann Ahern and Matt Stefanski

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will head to the World Economic Forum next week in Davos, Switzerland, marking his first time attending the conference, the governor announced Friday.

More than 50 heads of state and hundreds of other elected officials, along with company CEOs, will gather in Davos for the yearly meeting focusing on global issues, such as green technologies.

Pritzker's attendance will likely lead to more speculation about whether he's trying to raise his profile as he, perhaps, considers a bid for the presidency - if President Joe Biden chooses not to run for reelection. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, another possible presidential contender, will also attend the forum.

The delegation making the trip with Pritzker includes Illinois' First Lady M.K. Pritzker, Chief of Staff Anne Caprara and deputy governors Andy Manar and Christian Mitchell.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

In past years, attendees have received criticism for flying by private jet to Davos amid concerns of climate change. Pritzker’s spokeswoman says the billionaire governor will not be flying by private plane. 

According to the governor's office, he will work to promote Illinois' achievements on the world stage and participate in several forums over the course of the week.

This article tagged under:

JB Pritzker
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us