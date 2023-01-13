Pritzker to Attend World Economic Forum in Switzerland Next Week

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will head to the World Economic Forum next week in Davos, Switzerland, marking his first time attending the conference, the governor announced Friday.

More than 50 heads of state and hundreds of other elected officials, along with company CEOs, will gather in Davos for the yearly meeting focusing on global issues, such as green technologies.

Pritzker's attendance will likely lead to more speculation about whether he's trying to raise his profile as he, perhaps, considers a bid for the presidency - if President Joe Biden chooses not to run for reelection. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, another possible presidential contender, will also attend the forum.

The delegation making the trip with Pritzker includes Illinois' First Lady M.K. Pritzker, Chief of Staff Anne Caprara and deputy governors Andy Manar and Christian Mitchell.

In past years, attendees have received criticism for flying by private jet to Davos amid concerns of climate change. Pritzker’s spokeswoman says the billionaire governor will not be flying by private plane.

According to the governor's office, he will work to promote Illinois' achievements on the world stage and participate in several forums over the course of the week.