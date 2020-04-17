coronavirus

Pritzker: Students’ Grades Should Not be Used as a Tool for Compliance

Gov. Pritzker stressed that grades given during the pandemic should deliver feedback

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker stressed Friday that students' grades should not be used as a tool for compliance as he announced in-person instruction will be suspended statewide for the remainder of the school year.

At his daily coronavirus press briefing Friday afternoon, Gov. Pritzker said the decision to cancel classes for remainder of the school year wasn't made lightly, but saving lives must be the top priority.

Gov. Pritzker added that both his office and the Illinois State Board of Education are recommending that grades given during the coronavirus pandemic should deliver feedback and reflect the "unprecedented circumstances in which students are attempting to continue their studies."

"COVID-19 is forcing far too many of our students to deal firsthand with concepts that even adults find nerve-wracking," he said. "Let's recognize that, and be supportive of students."

