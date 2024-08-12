Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday signed legislation allowing mobile driver's licenses and state IDs in Illinois.

But for residents hoping to show proof of identification without needing to open up their wallet and pull out their ID will have to wait several months. The legislation, which is part of Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias' office-wide modernization effort, will not take effect until Jan. 1, 2025.

With mobile IDs and driver's licenses, residents will be allowed to decide what personal information they wish to share through a contactless encrypted data exchange between their device and the reader, officials said. Such IDs will be able to be used in instances such as purchasing alcohol, cannabis or renting a car while hiding other personal information – like their address.

To ensure residents maintain control and privacy over their mobile devices, mobile driver’s license and IDs will use an electronic credential system to certify there is no requirement for individuals to surrender possession of their device, according to a release from Illinois Sen. Michael E. Hastings who helped champion the law.

Additionally, an individual displaying their mobile driver’s license or ID would not constitute consent to have the device searched, the news release added. Twelve states that already offer mobile forms of identification, while at least 18 other states are currently working toward the implementation, state officials said.