Illinois

Pritzker signs law permitting mobile driver's licenses and IDs in Illinois

The legislation, which is part of Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias' office-wide modernization effort, will not take effect until Jan. 1, 2025.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday signed legislation allowing mobile driver's licenses and state IDs in Illinois.

But for residents hoping to show proof of identification without needing to open up their wallet and pull out their ID will have to wait several months. The legislation, which is part of Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias' office-wide modernization effort, will not take effect until Jan. 1, 2025.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

With mobile IDs and driver's licenses, residents will be allowed to decide what personal information they wish to share through a contactless encrypted data exchange between their device and the reader, officials said. Such IDs will be able to be used in instances such as purchasing alcohol, cannabis or renting a car while hiding other personal information – like their address.

Illinois Jun 14

Illinois to launch ‘food truck' DMVs this month, starting in Chicago and several suburbs

Alexi Giannoulias May 31

Illinois teen drivers need an exclusive DMV appointment — and there's only 1 way to get it

chicago news May 21

Summer program adds Saturday hours for teen drivers at Chicago-area DMVs

To ensure residents maintain control and privacy over their mobile devices, mobile driver’s license and IDs will use an electronic credential system to certify there is no requirement for individuals to surrender possession of their device, according to a release from Illinois Sen. Michael E. Hastings who helped champion the law.

Additionally, an individual displaying their mobile driver’s license or ID would not constitute consent to have the device searched, the news release added. Twelve states that already offer mobile forms of identification, while at least 18 other states are currently working toward the implementation, state officials said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Illinois
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us