Pritzker signs ‘Karina's Law' to protect domestic violence survivors from gun violence

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed "Karina's Law," legislation that is designed to create more protections for victims of domestic abuse.

“It’s in their memory and in the name of Karina, I sign this into law today,” he said at a signing ceremony.

Karina Gonzalez and her daughter, Daniela, were shot and killed in July of 2023. Her husband, and father of Daniela, has been charged with their murders.

Both of their deaths prompted the law.

“We are thinking of Karina Gonzalez and her beautiful daughter, who were taken from us by an abuser who had access to a Glock 17, even after an order of protection had been granted,” Pritzker explained. “Karina’s law will protect survivors and give them comfort, the comfort of knowing their abuser will not have easy access to firearms.”

"Karina's Law" allows police to promptly confiscate guns from any person with a revoked Firearms Owners Identification card due to an order of protection.

An order of protection was in place when Jose Alvarez allegedly shot and killed his wife and daughter.

His son, Manny, survived the attack.

“I am the surviving victim of a shooting that took the lives of my mother and sister at the hands of my father during Fourth of July weekend, 2023,” Manny Alvarez said Monday morning ahead of the governor’s signing.

Manny said he is turning his pain into purpose and taking action to help others. He said this has become somewhat of a calling.

“It’s a lot of emotions,” he said Monday. “Sadness, a bunch of waves, but I think its support has been amazing personally and from Springfield.”