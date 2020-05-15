Pritzker Says Wife and Daughter Were in Florida Before Stay-at-Home Order

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday acknowledged that his wife and daughter were in Florida before Illinois stay-at-home order went into effect in March.

Last month, when Pritzker was asked whether his wife and daughter had been in Florida, the governor called the question "inappropriate," saying his official duties have nothing to do with his family.

However, on Friday, Pritzker stated that his wife and daughter recently returned to Illinois, and said when the state's stay-at-home order went into effect, they sheltered in place in Florida, as directed.

Pritzker defended his family for staying at their working farm near Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, after reports surfaced on social media.

"They're there now," Pritzker said Friday afternoon. "There are animals on that farm. That is an essential function - to take care of animals at a farm, and so, you know, that's what they're doing."

The governor also blasted an unidentified Republican Super PAC for writing about his family.

"I would hope that the... Super PAC that's pushing stories like this about my family would stop doing it because they are putting my children and my family in danger," he said.