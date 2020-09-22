Breonna Taylor

Pritzker Readies Illinois National Guard Ahead of Possible Announcement in Fatal Police Shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville police said in a news conference Tuesday that they were preparing for an announcement from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

By Sun-Times Media

A demonstrator in Denver, Colorado, holds a sign with the image of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers, during a protest against police brutality, June 3, 2020.
Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images (File)

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has put the Illinois National Guard in “a state of readiness” Tuesday ahead of a possible announcement of criminal charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot to death in March by police officers in Louisville, Kentucky.

The decision was made after a Tuesday morning meeting between Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot, according to spokesperson Jordan Abudayyeh.

“As the Governor has always said, all of the state’s resources are available to municipalities if needed; this includes additional Illinois State Police troopers and the National Guard,” Abudayyeh said. “The Governor is putting the Guard in a state of readiness to ensure they are available if municipalities request their assistance.”

Louisville police said in a news conference Tuesday that they were preparing for an announcement from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is investigating the case.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also declared a “second state of emergency due to potential civil unrest” on Tuesday, though it remains unknown whether Cameron, who is investigating the case, will charge the officers.

