Pritzker Offers ‘All Available State Resources' to Assist Towns Impacted By Tornado

As several Chicago suburbs clean up extensive damage from severe thunderstorms and a tornado Sunday night, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he has contacted officials of towns in the tornado's path.

"Last night’s tornadoes in the suburbs near Chicago were a reminder to prepare ahead of time for severe weather," Pritzker wrote on social media. "I’ve reached out to local officials in the tornado’s path to offer all available state resources to assist residents and help overcome damage."

Pritzker said state emergency officials are "on the ground" in the hardest-hit communities to coordinate the response with local first responders.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down late Sunday in Naperville, Woodridge and Darien, moving west to east. NBC 5's Phil Rogers reports from Woodridge.

"My prayers are with those who were injured or lost property," he wrote.

As of Monday morning, Pritzker's press secretary said no towns have requested state assistance yet but that could change.

A National Weather Service spokesman confirmed that at least one tornado touched down in multiple Chicago suburbs late Sunday night as it moved from west to east.

Matt Friedlien with the NWS said early Monday that the agency can confirm a tornado touched down in Naperville, then Woodridge and the Darien area, moving from west to east. The tornado paralleled 75th Street into Woodridge and crossed 355, he said.

Naperville officials say six people were hospitalized and 16 houses were deemed uninhabitable, with at least 125 more reports of property damage in the area.

The city has received at least 125 reports of property damage with the area where the tornado touched down, with 10 people from three homes taken to a relocation point where the Red Cross and Salvation Army were assisting those displaced.