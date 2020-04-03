Pritzker, Lightfoot to Deliver Coronavirus Update From McCormick Place, Now Ready to Treat Patients

Note: You can watch Pritzker's daily briefing and tour of McCormick Place in the video player above beginning at around 2:30 p.m. CST.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are scheduled to deliver the state's daily coronavirus update Friday from the alternate care facility set up at the city's McCormick Place, followed by a tour of the transformed convention center that is now ready to house hundreds - and eventually thousands - of patients.

Pritzker and Lightfoot on Monday announced plans to turn parts of the building into an alternate care facility with a total of 3,000 beds for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms who don't require intensive care.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke Thursday on several new measures taken to help prevent and treat the spread of the coronavirus including an update after touring McCormick Place as the site transforms into a temporary hospital and the launch of the new “All in Illinois” campaign that reinforces messages that social distancing works. NBC 5’s Mary Ann Ahern reports.

The first delivery of beds took place over the weekend, according to Pritzker, and the Army Corps of Engineers said that as of Friday, the first 500 of those beds will be ready. The buildout will continue, officials say, with a goal of finishing the set-up by the end of April.

"I got a sneak peek at the work that's being done there, let me just preview, just briefly: you should all feel very, very proud honestly of the work that's been done so quickly by patriotic Americans," Pritzker said during his briefing on Thursday.

"These are carpenters who are showing up and they're building out this amazing facility in five days. Five days. And you can see it on their faces how proud they are to be doing it. They know they're doing something that's going to save people's lives," he continued, calling the project "amazing."

The governor activated 30 Airmen from the Illinois National Guard to assist with the labor associated with the project. The state also received $15 million in federal funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help support construction plans designed by the Army Corps of Engineers.

McCormick Place is one of four alternate care facilities being set up across the Chicago area. The other three include: the former Advocate Sherman Hospital Campus in Elgin, the Metro South Health Center in Blue Island and Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park.

All three together will host upwards of 730 beds, not necessarily all coronavirus patients but simply anyone needing medical attention, in order to relieve pressure on the overburdened healthcare system, Pritzker said.

Illinois health officials on Thursday announced an additional 715 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 7,695 statewide. Authorities say a total of 157 people have died in Illinois in the coronavirus pandemic.