Pritzker, Lightfoot to Attend Ukraine Rally Sunday

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will both attend a rally being held Sunday to express support for Ukrainians amid a continuing invasion by Russia.

The rally is taking place at Saints Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church, located in the 700 block of North Oakley Boulevard in the West Town neighborhood.

The rally is one of several being held across the Chicago area this weekend in support of Ukrainian citizens, according to officials.

The governor has been critical of Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine last week, calling Russian President Vladimir Putin an “autocrat” and a “dangerous leader” in a social media post.

“I know that we all hope for peace to reign across the continent of Europe, and our hope is that these battles will end very soon,” he said.

Chicago’s City Hall lit up in blue and yellow lights this week in support of Ukraine, with Lightfoot tweeting out her support of Ukrainian Chicagoans.

“I want the people of Ukraine, Chicago’s Ukrainian community and their loved ones at home to know that they are not alone in the fight for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” she said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

As Russian forces continue to push into Ukraine, international pressure is growing, with sanctions being levied against Russia on numerous fronts.

Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert after what he called “aggressive statements” from NATO this week, and criticized financial sanctions that have been imposed by members of the alliance.

More than 360,000 Ukrainian residents have fled to other nations since the invasion began, according to officials.