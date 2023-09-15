Pritzker denounces threats targeting Illinois libraries as ‘abhorrent' and ‘disgusting'

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday condemned threats made to several Chicago-area libraries this week, with some occurring on the same day as Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias testified at a U.S. Senate Judiciary hearing on the state's first-in-the-nation ban against book bans.

"I strongly condemn the abhorrent threats issued towards libraries across the state this week," the governor said in a statement, in part. "The threat of violence is disgusting, particularly because it is against institutions that are vitally important to preserving an educated an empowered community."

Pritzker's comments were issued after libraries in several communities were forced to shut down for the second time in three days. A series of threats against public libraries led to a closure of all Chicago Public Library facilities, as well as libraries in Bolingbrook, Aurora and Evanston.

The "digital" threats weren’t believed to be real, but nonetheless, libraries were evacuated as a precaution.

Libraries in Aurora, Oak Park, Evanston and Addison first received threats on Tuesday, forcing closures, and in some cases prompting lockdowns at nearby schools. Other libraries were also impacted by threats, including Fountaindale Public Library in Bolingbrook, which was threatened through an online chat service, and a branch of the Joliet Public Library.

Pritzker, writing in his statement, insisted that Illinois stands with library employees and patrons and doesn't bend to "cowardly, anonymous threats of violence."

"We will continue to work diligently to combat and prosecute these acts of intimidation and intolerance and to make sure all Illinoisans can visit their local library safely," he said.

Threats targeting libraries have risen in recent months as book ban debates ignited across the country.

Illinois' law banning book bans, signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on June 12, states that Illinois public libraries that restrict or ban materials because of “partisan or doctrinal” disapproval will be ineligible for state funding as of Jan. 1, 2024, when the new law goes into effect.

Giannoulias, who also serves as the state librarian, faced pushback from several Republican senators during Tuesday's hearing, titled "Book Bans: How Censorship Limits Liberty and Literature," some of whom questioned allowing certain books, like To Kill a Mockingbird, in libraries.

"The exact same time that I was in D.C., libraries here were forced to close their doors and be evacuated because of bomb threats, "Giannoulias told NBC Chicago. "And unfortunately, that's symbolic of what we're seeing, literally -- our bill was meant to protect libraries and librarians."

Last month, several other suburban libraries closed after received bomb threats, including Morton Grove, Gurnee, Wilmette, Park Ridge, Oak Park, Vernon Hills and Lincolnshire.

In each case, the buildings were reopened after police searches.