Pritzker Delays Income Tax Filing Dates for Residents Impacted by Dec. Severe Weather

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced that victims of straight-line winds and tornadoes in numerous central and southern llinois counties will have extra time to file their income tax returns and to make quarterly income tax payments later this spring.

In a press release, Pritzker announced that filing dates will be pushed back to May 16 for residents in the impacted counties. That includes individual tax returns that were originally due on April 18, along with business returns that would normally be due on March 15 and April 18.

Taxpayers will also have until the new May 16 deadline to make quarterly tax payments that would otherwise be due on Jan. 18 and April 18, and no penalties will be incurred by those residents.

“As Illinois communities build back from December’s severe storms, my administration is committed to supporting the recovery process,” Pritzker said. “Residents who live or have a business in the impacted area won’t have to worry about incurring penalties and interest on their state or federal tax deadlines until May, giving them additional time to gather essential paperwork and to get their affairs in order.”

Residents in Bond, Cass, Coles, Effingham, Fayette, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike and Shelby counties will be eligible for the pushed-back due dates for tax returns.

According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, if tax returns are being filed via the mail, taxpayers will need to write “Tornado-December 2021” in red lettering at the top of their returns.

If filing electronically, taxpayers must notify IDR that their return will be delayed via a special email address. They should provide their full name, account number, mailing address and an estimate of when their returns will be filed.