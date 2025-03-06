Gov. Pritzker advances call for classroom cellphone ban

Gov. J.B. Pritzker voiced his support toward passing legislation to ban the use of cellphones in classrooms across the state at Thursday hearing.

Pritzker visited Centennial High School in Champaign Thursday morning to discuss his proposal, saying cellphones are cited as an impediment to classroom learning.

“I’m moving forward with a piece of legislation that I’ve had proposed in the general assembly requiring that all school districts in Illinois adopt a cell phone policy that bans the use of phones during classroom instruction,” Pritzker said.

The governor pointed to independent evaluations which he said have shown phones increase harm to social and mental health, foster academic dishonesty and create distractions during instruction.

Pritzker said this piece of legislation would allow teachers to focus on delivering a quality education that opens up opportunities for kids across Illinois.

According to the governor, studies have demonstrated that benefits of banning cellphones in classrooms- including a decrease in bullying and an increase in grade point averages and advanced placement test scores.

Pritzker’s proposed cellphone ban does have a few exceptions, including situations where teachers give permission, emergencies, support for English-learner students and phones necessitated by an individualized education program, 504 plan, or physicians order.