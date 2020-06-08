Pritzker Asks Insurance Companies to Expedite Claims for Vandalized Businesses

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday requested that insurance companies expedite claims for Illinois businesses owners whose establishments have been damaged and looted amid unrest.

Following protests prompted by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, many retail stores and other businesses in Chicago, the suburbs and elsewhere throughout the state were vandalized, looted and ransacked during the weekend of May 30-31.

Both the governor's office and the Illinois Department of Insurance have recommended that insurance companies take the following measures to help businesses rebuild:

Insurers should apply claims best practices consistent with the categorization of this event as a catastrophic event. Included in this expectation is expedited claims handling, advance claim payments, and fair treatment of all policyholders, regardless of size.

Insurers should implement a moratorium on the cancellation or non-renewal of impacted policyholders for a period of 60 days from the date of a company bulletin issued by the IDOI.

Insurers should err on the side of the policyholder when paying claims as a result of riots, civil commotion, or vandalism from commercial policyholders who were unable to make full premium payments during the period following the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-10, dated March 20, 2020.

State officials also encourage businesses impacted by vandalism and looting to review their insurance policies regarding the damage, according to a news release. If business owners believe insurance companies aren't following their policy, they should submit a complaint to the IDOI website.

“It is my expectation and the expectation of the Illinois Department of Insurance that insurance companies will do everything in their power to give their customers the resources they need to rebuild and get back on their feet as soon as possible. Help can’t wait," Gov. Pritzker said in the news release.