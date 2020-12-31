Pritzker Administration Announces First Round of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered to Residents and Staff at State Veterans' Homes

Residents and employees of the Illinois Veterans’ Homes have had the COVID-19 vaccine made available to them, according to the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.

The first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine was administered to residents and staff that opted in to receive it, according to the IDVA.

“Our veterans are heroes who bravely served us and deserve quality care. With the vaccine now available, my administration worked quickly and efficiently to distribute vaccines to veterans and staff in our state-run homes,” said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

The veterans’ homes, other long-term care facilities and health care workers were all prioritized in the first round of Illinois’ vaccination plan, according to the IDPH.

“IDVA has already facilitated the vaccination of 74% of all veterans’ home residents and we will continue to rely on guidance from IDPH in our effort to protect those in our care,” said IDVA Director Linda Chapa LaVia.

The second dose will be administered at the homes in three weeks.