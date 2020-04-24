Pritzker: Acceptable for Grocery Stores to Turn Away Shoppers Without Masks

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday it's "perfectly acceptable" for grocery stores to turn away customers who refuse to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

One day earlier, Pritzker announced starting May 1, residents will be required to wear face coverings in public spaces where social distancing of 6 feet or more isn't possible. The order applies to anyone over the age of 2 "who are able to medically tolerate a face-covering or a mask."

The mandate is part of an amended statewide stay-at-home order, which begins May 1 and continues through the end of the month.

When asked if grocery stores should be able to turn away customers who aren't wearing face masks, Pritzker said if people don't wear coverings, they should be allowed in.

"Just like everything else, you're not able to go into a restaurant without shoes," he said.

Pritzker added that face coverings can be simply made out of items like a t-shirt.

For months, Pritzker, along with Chicago, Illinois and federal officials, have recommended residents cover their faces in public, saying the move could help limit the spread of coronavirus by infected people.

Illinois reported an additional 2,724 coronavirus cases Thursday, the highest state's highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic.