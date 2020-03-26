Pritkzer: Fund Aimed at Helping Non-Profits During Coronavirus Pandemic Raises Nearly $23 Million

A newly established fund to help non-profit organizations across Illinois deal with the coronavirus pandemic has already raised nearly $23 million, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday.

The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, a collaboration between the governor’s office, the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations, aims to help nonprofit organizations across the state who are “serving individuals, families and communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“My team and I are incredible grateful for all the businesses, leaders and organizations who have stepped up to meet this moment,” the governor said in a statement. “This is a fund to support all of Illinois. No one is immune to this virus, and nobody should be left to recover without help.”

Former U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker will chair the effort.

“This vital emergency fund will support our fellow Illinoisans most in need, and do so quickly and effectively,” Penny Pritzker said.

The foundation will identify organizations to provide funding to in coming days, and residents in need of support can check the response fund’s website for updates on which organizations will be receiving support from the statewide effort.

Numerous companies, including Ameren, Comcast, ComEd, GrubHub, McDonald’s, Northern Trust, State Farm and Walgreens contributed to the fund.

For those seeking information on how to help the effort, state officials are encouraging residents to visit the fund’s website.