Princess Diana Walk-Through Exhibition Gives Chicagoans a Glimpse Into Life as a Royal

Chicagoans can now get an up close and personal look into the iconic story of Princess Diana as a new exhibit comes to the western suburbs.

From giving a modern take on motherhood to being a global fashion icon, "Princess Diana Accredited Access Exhibition," a walk-through documentary experience, shows how Princess Diana made her mark on the world, according to organizers.

The tour is narrated by Princess Diana's lifelong photographer Anwar Hussein, organizers said. Walking through, guests can expect to see famous sculptures and images that captivated the public's attention for years.

"For the first time in 60 years, the man who documented every moment of Diana’s life tells you the story of how she didn’t do what she was told to - but instead followed her heart," organizers said.

The exhibit, located at 19 Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook, opened in December and runs about an hour to 90 minutes. For a full list of opening hours, click here.

Tickets start at $25 for adults, though all ages are welcome. Reserve a time slot here.

"Princess Diana Accredited Access Exhibition" is also simultaneously happening in New York City and Los Angeles.