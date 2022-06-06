‘Prince: The Immersive Experience' Debuts This Week in Chicago

A new exhibit that dives into the life and successes of Prince will soon make its debut in Chicago.

Brought by entertainment company Superfly, in collaboration with The Prince Estate, “Prince: The Immersive Experience” will debut Thursday. Visitors will be able to hone their producing skills in a replica studio A, move from the mixing board to the dance floor and finish by creating "Purple Rain" album cover moment.

The multi-sensory exhibit, which occupies a retail storefront at the Shops at North Bridge, aims to bridge the world of Prince’s life and music throughout interactive incorporations of both.

Much like Paisley Park — Prince’s studio and home that now runs as a museum— the experience will take visitors on a trip across various multidimensional spaces that will glow with the late artist’s creative and career development, according to organizers.

The exhibit also will incorporate an audio-visual dance space with a mixed collection of Prince’s iconic hits.

"Really what we're trying to do is showcase who the person was and while you learn, just have fun... have a good time as you get to know him," said Kerrison Black with Superfly Productions.

With contributions from The Prince Estate, a collection of the “Purple Rain” artist’s wardrobe pieces, instruments and more will be on display.

"You can get on the motorcycle, rev the engine... get that photo op.. then we have a full build-out of a Minneapolis street scene, so we are really excited about that as well," Black said.

For more information, or to join the ticket waitlist, visit here.