Priest Reinstated at St. Elizabeth of the Trinity After Abuse Investigation

Father Daniel McCarthy, former pastor at St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish and School, has been reinstated as Pastor Emeritus at the Norwood Park church following an Archdiocese of Chicago investigation into sexual abuse allegations levied against him last year.

McCarthy was accused of sexually abusing a minor about 50 years ago during his time at the now-closed Angel Guardian Orphanage in West Ridge, according to Cardinal Blase Cupich.

Cupich, in a letter to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity parishioners, said that there was "insufficient reason" to suspect that McCarthy was guilty of the allegations.

"Having given careful consideration to their decision, which I accept, I now inform you that I am reinstating Father McCarthy's faculties, and his position of Pastor Emeritus with residence at St. Elizabeth of the Trinity," Cupich said.

The Archdiocese of Chicago’s Archdiocesan Office for Child Abuse Investigations and Review looked into the allegations, which came to light last fall. McCarthy was asked to live away from St. Elizabeth until the investigation was completed.

McCarthy declined to comment Tuesday evening.

The archdiocese has also reported the allegations to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office, Cupich wrote.

Neither DCFS nor the state’s attorney’s office immediately responded to a request for comment.