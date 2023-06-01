Pride Month Kicks Off With Planned Parades in Buffalo Grove, Elgin

Pride Month is kicking off this week in the Chicago area and across the United States, and two suburbs will host events supporting the LGBTQ+ community this weekend.

The Buffalo Grove Pride Parade, with more than 100 floats and participants, is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to organizers.

This weekend will also mark the first-ever Pride event in suburban Elgin, with ELGbt+ taking place on Saturday.

Both events will be part of a series of parades and festivals celebrating diversity and equality, with Chicago’s Pride events set to take place in late June.

Chicago Pride Fest, presented by the Northalsted Business Alliance, will take place on June 17 and 18, and will feature hundreds of music and food vendors, as well as three stages of live music and entertainment, according to organizers.

Pride in the Park will take place June 23 and 24, and the city’s annual Pride Parade will step off in Uptown on June 25, according to organizers.

More than one million people typically attend the event, which was first held in 1970 as a protest following the Stonewall Riots in New York.

More information can be found on Chicago Pride’s website, and the NBC Chicago app.