Pride Flag to Fly in Chicago's Daley Plaza Throughout June For the First Time in County History

For the first time in Cook County history, officials raised the pride flag in Daley Plaza, where it will remain flying for the month of June.

The rainbow flag was raised Tuesday morning at 50 W. Washington St. in front of the Cook County Building, joined by a press conference with Kevin Morrison, the first openly LGBTQ Cook County commissioner.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"This sends a message to all the LGBTQ community throughout the entirely of Cook County that you are recognized, you are represented and that you should have pride in yourself and you should know the county is here to fight for you," Morrison said.

Morrison said the flag represents pride in the community itself and flying aside the Cook County flag should show that the county will continue to fight for the rights of LGBTQ people.

"This is such a momentous moment for me personally," Morrison said. Growing up in the suburbs in Elk Grove Village, I never thought I would actually have the opportunity to serve as an elected official as my open, authentic self, as part of the LGBTQ community."

Pride Month officially kicked off Tuesday, bringing a wide array of celebrations to Chicago throughout the month of June.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many events and activities were canceled for the summer. As vaccinations increase across the city, though, there will likely be a strong return of pride celebrations supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

These are some of the events we know are happening this month.