‘Pretty Woman: The Musical' Cancels Final Shows Due to Breakthrough COVID Cases

All final performances of "Pretty Woman: The Musical" have been canceled due to an increase in breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the touring production, Broadway in Chicago announced Friday.

"We have the necessary, stringent testing protocol that found these breakthrough cases ensuring the health and safety of the touring company," a statement from Broadway in Chicago said.

All those who purchased tickets for the performances from Thursday through Sunday will receive a refund by Jan. 17, the statement continued.

Shows like Disney's Frozen at the Palace Theatre and The Play That Goes Wrong at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place are still continuing performances.

On Friday, Cook County health officials warned that "suspected cases of the omicron variant are rising... and are likely to escalate quickly," prompting them to issue new mitigation recommendations in Chicago's suburbs.

The county said that while the delta variant remains the prominent variant, case counts, case rates, test positivity, hospitalizations and deaths "are all increasing."

These are the new mitigations Cook County officials now recommend.

Coronavirus metrics continued to rise across Illinois, as well, over the past several weeks, with 59,312 new cases and 316 additional deaths reported in the last seven days.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests increased to 6.2% this week, officials said, up from 5.8% the week prior. The rolling average seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests rose from 4.3% to 4.9%.