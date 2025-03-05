President Trump touches on crime, energy and tariffs in sweeping joint address to Congress

President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress featured many similar themes to that of his campaign speeches over the last year, including ending inflation, decreasing crime, reducing energy costs, defending tariffs and ending “wokeness.”

The president kicked off his address, the longest annual presidential address to Congress in American history, by touting his victory in November 2024 and the hundreds of executive actions he has taken since he took office in January.

“The presidential election of November 5 was a mandate like has not been seen in many decades. We won all seven swing states, giving us an electoral college victory of 312 votes. We won the popular vote by big numbers,” Trump said.

He highlighted immigration raids, the protection of police officers and the cuts Elon Musk has made in his Department of Government Efficiency.

“He's working very hard. He didn't need this. He didn't need this. Thank you very much. We appreciate it,” Trump said of Musk.

The president also called out lawmakers on the other side of the aisle, who held up signs saying “SAVE MEDICAID,” “MUSK STEALS” and “FALSE.” Democrats also wore specific colors to protest Trump’s speech: Democratic women wore pink, members of the Congressional Black Caucus wore black and supporters of Ukraine wore blue and yellow. Trump criticized their lack of enthusiasm for his policies.

“These people sitting right here will not clap, will not stand and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements. They won't do it no matter what. Five times I've been up here, it's very sad, and it just shouldn't be this way. So, Democrats sitting before me for just this one night, why not join us in celebrating so many incredible wins for America, for the good of our nation,” Trump said.

Trump also addressed the summer campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he survived a gunshot to the ear. The family of Corey Comperatore, who was killed in the campaign rally shooting, attended Trump’s speech Tuesday night.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

“It’s love like Corey’s that is going to make our country more majestic than ever before. I believe that my life was saved that day in Butler for a very good reason. I was saved by God to make America great again,” Trump said.