President Trump Visits Kenosha: Here's a Look at His Schedule

President Donald Trump is visiting Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday following more than a week of protests and unrest in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Trump is visiting the Wisconsin city after rebuffing objections from Gov. Tony Evers, who asked him to reconsider the visit, writing in a letter to Trump that he was concerned the president's presence would "only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together."

Trump on Monday conceded that he was aware Evers "did not want us there" but said the visit "could also increase enthusiasm."

Trump's visit to Kenosha is expected to include a visit to survey "property affected by recent riots" and a roundtable discussion, according to the White House's daily schedule.

The president's visit will take place as follows, per his schedule:

10:30 a.m. EDT - Trump departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews

10:55 a.m. - Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews

11:05 a.m. - Trump departs Washington, D.C., en route to Waukegan, IL

11:55 a.m. CDT - Trump arrives at Waukegan National Airport

12:05 p.m. - Trump departs Waukegan, IL, en route to Kenosha, WI

12:35 p.m. - Trump arrives at property affected by recent riots in Kenosha, WI

12:40 p.m. - Trump surveys property affected by recent riots in Kenosha, WI

1 p.m. - Trump departs property affected by recent riots en route to Mary D. Bradford High School

1:10 p.m. - Trump arrives at Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha, WI

1:15 p.m. - Trump tours the Emergency Operations Center in Kenosha, WI

1:30 p.m. - Trump participates in a roundtable on Wisconsin Community Safety

2:20 p.m. - Trump departs Kenosha, WI, en route to Waukegan, IL

2:50 p.m. - Trump arrives at Waukegan National Airport

3 p.m. - Trump departs Waukegan, IL, en route to Washington, D.C.

5:40 p.m. EDT - Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews

5:50 p.m. - Trump departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House

6:15 p.m. - Trump arrives at the White House

A Kenosha police officer shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, seven times in the back as he leaned into his car on Aug. 23. The shooting was captured on video and posted to social media, sparking outrage and protests nationwide.

Protesters have marched in Kenosha every night since Blake’s shooting, with some protests devolving into unrest that damaged buildings and vehicles.

In response to the unrest, authorities say some armed militia-style groups encouraged people to defend property in Kenosha.

On Tuesday night, police say Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, shot and killed two protesters. It was not immediately clear if Rittenhouse was affiliated with the vigilante groups. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with first degree intentional homicide, among other felony charges.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth confirmed the following day that there were so-called vigilantes or self-proclaimed militia groups on the streets, one of which even asked him to deputize them - to which said there was "no way" he would do that, discouraging other armed civilians from taking to the streets.

But video taken before the shooting shows law enforcement tossing bottled water from an armored vehicle to what appear to be armed civilians walking the streets, one of them appearing to be the gunman.

“We appreciate you being here,” an officer is heard saying to the group over a loudspeaker.

In the days since that deadly shooting, demonstrations have remained largely peaceful, with more protests expected in anticipation of Trump's visit.