President Trump to Deliver Remarks at Kenosha Rally Monday Evening

On the heels of Election Day, President Trump will address a crowd of supporters Monday evening at a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" in Kenosha.

The rally, which will take place at the Kenosha Regional Airport, is set to begin at 7 p.m., with the doors for the event opening at 4 p.m., according to the Trump campaign website.

President Trump is also slated to visit Fayetteville, North Carolina, Scranton, Pennsylvania, Traverse City, Michigan, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Monday as he seeks to drum up support in battleground states.

Monday will mark the president's second time in the city. He first visited Kenosha in the days following protests and unrest stemming from the police shooting of Jacob Blake in late August.

After violence broke out, President Trump appeared to take credit for sending the National Guard to Kenosha, even though Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, had activated them one day earlier.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visited the city days after the president's visit and met with the family of Jacob Blake.

Joe Biden visited Kenosha on Thursday and met with community leaders and spoke to Jacob Blake on the phone. NBC 5’s Natalie Martinez reports