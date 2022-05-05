President Biden to Visit Chicago Next Week for IBEW Convention

President Joe Biden will make a visit to Chicago next week, the White House announced Thursday, marking his first time in the city since October.

Biden will attend the 40th International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers International Convention.

The convention was originally planned for August, but was delayed due to the coronavirus. According to a press release, the event will be held at the Lakeside Center, which is part of the McCormick Place convention complex.

Chicago is hosting the convention for the fifth time in its history with Locals 134, 9, 214, 794 and 1220 hosting.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Vice President Harris joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers virtually in April to kick off the Infrastructure Grassroots Work Week, a release said.

“We stand for making investments in America’s future and it will be built with union workers,” Harris said in her remarks. “Joe Biden and I know that IBEW members are working every day to build the future of this country.”

The last time Biden paid a visit to Chicago was in October 2021 to highlight vaccine mandates and companies implementing them.

The president met Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker at O'Hare International Airport before traveling to Elk Grove Village to visit a construction site being built by Clayco, one of the largest construction companies in the Midwest.

The president was encouraging other businesses to follow in the company's path at the time by requiring COVID vaccine shots for their employees without offering a test-out option.