President Biden to give ‘major' economic speech in Chicago this week

President Joe Biden will visit Chicago in the coming days and deliver what the White House is calling a "major" economic address.

The speech, planned for Wednesday at an unspecified location, will revolve around "Bidenomics" - the president's vision for "growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top-down," administration officials said in an email.

Biden, who is not expected to face a serious challenge to the Democratic nomination in 2024, is also planning to participate in a fundraising reception, which comes ahead of a federal fundraising reporting deadline. The fundraiser benefiting president's reelection campaign is being hosted by billionaire Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, M.K., and will likely draw some of the area's most substantial Democratic donors, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The visit from the president to one of the country's major economic centers comes as he tries to gain party support as a hotly-contested Republican primary season begins.

Biden continues to deal with relatively low approval ratings, with his economic address aiming to increase voters' confidence in him as the public remains concerned with the economy.

