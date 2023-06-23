President Biden to deliver economic address, attend fundraiser in Chicago next week

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Chicago on Wednesday of next week, where he is expected to deliver a "major" economic address and attend a campaign fundraiser, the White House announced Friday.

It's unknown where in Chicago Biden's June 28 speech will take place, with the President anticipated to shore up support for "Bidenomics," which his office describes as his vision for growing the economy "middle out and the bottom up, not the top-down."

Biden, who is not expected to face a serious challenge to the Democratic nomination in 2024, is also expected to hold a campaign fundraiser during his Chicago visit ahead of a federal fundraising reporting deadline.

The visit from the President to one of the country's major economic centers comes as he tries to shore up party support as a hotly-contested Republican primary season begins.

Biden continues to deal with relatively low approval ratings, with his economic address aiming to increase voters' confidence in him as the public remains concerned with the economy.