President Biden honors Rev. Jesse Jackson as he steps down at Rainbow PUSH

As Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. steps down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, President Joe Biden paid tribute to the civil rights leader.

Praising Jackson for his "extraordinary" leadership, Biden paid tribute to his legacy on Sunday afternoon.

“The promise of America is that we’re all created equal in the image of God and deserve to be treated equally throughout our lives. While we’ve never fully lived up to that promise, we’ve never fully walked away from it because of extraordinary leaders like Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr.,” the president said.

The transfer of leadership between Jackson and the new president of the coalition, Reverend Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes, III, of Dallas, was scheduled to take place Sunday during an event where Vice President Kamala Harris was also due to give remarks.

“Whether on the campaign trail, on the march for equality, or in the room advocating for what is right and just, I’ve seen him as history will remember him: a man of God and of the people; determined, strategic, and unafraid of the work to redeem the soul of our nation,” Biden said.

As the convention got underway on Saturday, dozens celebrated Jackson, a protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King who was key in guiding the modern civil rights movement on numerous occasions.

"Reverend Jackson has had a ministry that has been magnificent and it’s not over yet," said Santita Jackson, the civil rights leader's daughter.

Jackson spent more than 50 years fighting for voting rights, equality and social justice. While supporters honored and recognized his accomplishments, along with the barriers he broke, campaign volunteers and staff commemorated the 35th anniversary of his historic presidential campaign.

"You paved the ways for so many leaders, including me," said Marcia Fudge, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. "I would not be standing here today had it not been for you and the examples you set."

The reverend made calls for renewed activism ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

"Stop the violence, save the children, keep hope alive, let me hear you scream," Jackson said.

As the coalition prepares to mark a new chapter, Haynes will be officially sworn in on Sunday afternoon at the Apostolic Church of God.

Haynes, who has been the senior pastor at Friendship West Baptist Church in Dallas for the past 40 years, issued a statement, saying in part:

"As a student of Rev. Jackson’s, I am honored to be selected for this prestigious and important position… Our communities need organizations like Rainbow PUSH to not only continue the fight for justice and equality, but to shepherd the next generation of advocates into the movement."

While Jackson continues to battle Parkinson's disease and has faced health challenges in recent years, a reason for his departure hasn't been announced.