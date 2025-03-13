Preparations underway with high wind watch in effect during Chicago River dyeing

Thousands are expected to flock to the Chicago Riverfront Saturday morning for one of the city's most photogenic traditions - dyeing the Chicago River green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.

While above average temperatures are expected for the likely large crowds in attendance, very strong wind gusts are possible, with a high wind watch taking effect in the area until 3 p.m. Saturday.

During the high wind watch, south winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour are forecasted, with gusts of up to 60 miles per hour possible.

The Chicago River dyeing takes place well within the high wind watch, with the river slated to be dyed green at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The dyeing will begin just west of the Columbus Drive bridge to the east of Orleans Street before Wolf Point. Bridges will remain closed to spectators during the river dye, though the Columbus, LaSalle and Orleans bridges will remain open for vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

For the event, the Chicago Riverwalk will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 16.

The river dyeing can also be viewed along the river from Upper Wacker Drive.

Shortly after the river dyeing, the Chicago St. Patrick's Day parade will step off, beginning at 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Balbo Drive and Columbus Drive, with the parade proceeding north to Monroe Street.

Street closures for the parade could begin as early as 8 a.m., including on Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Wacker Drive, along with east/west streets within those boundaries.

Additionally, streets within the boundary of Monroe Street between Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive will also be closed.

According to officials, entry to the parade route along Columbus Drive begins at 11 a.m. and will only be permitted at Jackson and Ida B. Wells Drive. All entry points will have security checkpoints where all bags will be checked.

The following items are not permitted:

Coolers

Alcoholic beverages

Camelbaks and other personal water bottles

Other parades taking place in Chicago this weekend include the Archer Avenue St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday afternoon on the city's Southwest Side, with the South Side Irish Parade and Northwest Side Irish Parade both scheduled for Sunday.